What goes up must come down, right?

Yeah, okay. Tell that to Jesse Turner. Watch him bound from wall to wall to climb to a ledge more than double his height like he's in a video game:

How does he do it? Well, besides flipping on the "anti-gravity" cheat in the settings menu of life, this trick took a lot of practice. Watch his progress video right here:

For more wall climbs, stunts and other cool parkour clips, follow Jesse Turner on YouTube and Instagram.