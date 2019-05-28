A PITCHER *AND* A CATCHER

Major League Pitcher Barely Dodges A Line Drive To His Head, Catches It Matrix-Style

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jeremy Jeffress did his best Keanu Reeves impression on the mound on Monday when Minnesota Twins hitter Willians Astudillo sent a line drive his way.

Here's what happened after Jeffress unlocked his true potential:

 

What a frickin' catch. Unfortunately for Jeffress, that sudden movement and fall backward might have done some real damage. After he hit the dirt he did indeed stay there until he was helped up and off the field. 

Here's a Milwaukee Brewers beat writer on the matter:

 

[via MLB]

