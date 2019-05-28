Major League Pitcher Barely Dodges A Line Drive To His Head, Catches It Matrix-Style

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jeremy Jeffress did his best Keanu Reeves impression on the mound on Monday when Minnesota Twins hitter Willians Astudillo sent a line drive his way.

Here's what happened after Jeffress unlocked his true potential:

What a frickin' catch. Unfortunately for Jeffress, that sudden movement and fall backward might have done some real damage. After he hit the dirt he did indeed stay there until he was helped up and off the field.

Here's a Milwaukee Brewers beat writer on the matter:

Holy crap. Willians Astudillo literally almost killed Jeffress with a line drive right at his head.



Jeffress somehow, some way was able to glove the ball while falling backwards.



He's being checked on now as it looks like he tweaked his leg or knee while he fell back. Wow. — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) May 28, 2019

