Jeffrey Epstein Died Before He Could Be Brought To Justice. What Happens Now?

Financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell Saturday morning at Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City by apparent suicide. He was awaiting trial next year for allegedly sexually abusing and trafficking dozens of young girls in New York and Florida.

He was discovered at 6:30 am, fire officials were called shortly after and was pronounced dead at New York Presbyterian-Lower Manhattan Hospital.

ABC News first broke the news about two hours later.



Jeffrey Epstein is dead. Sources tell @abc Epstein committed suicide at MCC Manhattan — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) August 10, 2019





Epstein had previously attempted suicide reportedly back in July when he "was discovered semi-conscious, in a fetal position, with marks on his neck."



Epstein Had Reportedly Been Taken Off Suicide Watch Before His Death

He had been taken off suicide watch, but it's unclear when.

A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that Epstein had been taken off suicide watch. The person wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity. It wasn’t immediately clear when he was taken off suicide watch.

[AP News]

Legal Experts Were Shocked By The News

Law enforcement experts were flabbergasted by the news.



"For them to pull him off suicide watch is shocking," Cameron Lindsay, a former warden who worked at three federal facilities, told NBC News. "For someone this high-profile, with these allegations and this many victims, who has had a suicide attempt in the last few weeks, you can take absolutely no chances. You leave him on suicide watch until he’s out of there."



[NBC News]

#Breaking: Jeffrey Epstein dead by apparent suicide at Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in NYC. Was awaiting trial AND on “suicide watch.”



I. AM. STUNNED.



Been inside MCC many times to interview inmates.



Inmate suicides more rare in federal custody; unlike local jails. — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) August 10, 2019

An Investigation Will Be Launched Into The Circumstances Surrounding His Death

Attorney General William Barr was outraged by Epstein's death and announced the launch of an investigation.

JUST IN: Attorney General William Barr has ordered an investigation into the death of Jeffrey Epstein.



Barr said he "was appalled" to learn of Epstein's death "from an apparent suicide while in federal custody." He also said it "raises serious questions that must be answered." — NPR (@NPR) August 10, 2019

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said in a statement on Saturday he was "appalled" to learn of Jeffrey Epstein's death from an apparent suicide while in federal custody.

"Mr. Epstein’s death raises serious questions that must be answered," he said, adding that he had consulted with the Department of Justice's Inspector General, who is opening an investigation into the circumstances around the death. The FBI also is investigating, Barr said.

[Reuters]

Congress Members Are Calling For Further Investigation

Several members of Congress also called for investigations with Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel said that with the ending of the criminal procedures against Epstein due to his death, “it is important that the US House Committee on Oversight and Reform begin its investigation.” The Florida lawmaker who represents Palm Beach, where Epstein owned a home, said that the financier’s death "does not end the need for justice." Other lawmakers also chimed in an called for Congress to investigate Epstein’s death. Rep. Jared Huffman said that the Department of Justice “cannot be trusted” to investigate and there should be an independent probe into Epstein’s death. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Republican lawmaker from Florida, called on the chairman of the Judiciary Committee to “prioritize a Judiciary investigation into how Jeffrey Epstein died in federal custody” over other issues.

[Slate]

It Will Be Easier To Use Evidence Against Others Found At His Home

Adam Klasfeld, a reporter for Courthouse News, wrote Saturday a legal expert told him Epstein’s death will likely make it difficult for Epstein’s high-profile friends to block any evidence found during a search of his home that incriminates them.

[Vox]

Second reaction: A former federal prosecutor informs me about this secord-order effect in terms of legal procedure. pic.twitter.com/SeHoSxbzzQ — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) August 10, 2019

Epstein's Victims Are Angry He Won't Face Justice

"I am angry Jeffrey Epstein won’t have to face his survivors of his abuse in court," she said in a statement. "We have to live with the scars of his actions for the rest of our lives, while he will never face the consequences of the crimes he committed, the pain and trauma he caused so many people. Epstein is gone, but justice must still be served. I hope the authorities will pursue and prosecute his accomplices and enablers, and ensure redress for his victims."

Araoz is not alone in that desire.

Civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom, who represents some of the women who accused Epstein, released the statement of an unnamed accuser who said, "I will never have a sense of closure now. I'm angry as hell that the prison could have allowed this to happen."

[NBC News]

What Happens To Ghislaine Maxwell?

Maxwell, 57, has barely been seen in New York since she sold her townhouse in 2016. (Was it hers? Was it Epstein's?) But in the court records unsealed on Friday, depositions and filings from a 2015 defamation suit brought against Maxwell by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of Epstein’s alleged victims, she is everywhere. These documents — more than 1,000 pages at a partial count — add grim new detail to our picture of the role she allegedly played in his self-governing world, one whose borders were sketched, but not restricted to, the six of his houses she managed and oversaw and the private plane trips that ferried them between them all. Maxwell has historically denied all allegations made against her by Epstein’s accusers, and she has never been arrested or criminally charged. Neither she nor her lawyers have commented publicly since Epstein’s arrest on July 6.



[The Cut]

