Days after a scheme to smear Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg b​lew up in their faces, right-wing activists and compulsive liars Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman held a press conference in DC suburb Rosslyn on the front steps of a residential home.

It was never going to be anything other than a disaster, but the mess hit a new low when a garbage truck drowned out Wohl and Burkman:

I can’t make this up, Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl are trying to give this press conference and you can’t hear them because Burkman’s trash is being taken away pic.twitter.com/aaBh3SsTM9 — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) May 8, 2019

Just... perfect.