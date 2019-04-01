Hell For Techies Is A Never-Ending Trip To The 'Infinite Conference'

Panels with names that are cutesy to the point of eliciting cringes? Panels so boring you could sell them as sleep aids? Panels titled with buzzword salads that all but the most soulless LinkedIn power users would choke on? These are the three major kinds of tech conference panels, and Aaron Z. Best's new creation "Infinite Conference" has all of them and more.

Introducing Infinite Conference:



A @glitch-powered panel topic generator for a never-ending tech conference — because they all kind of blend together anyway. Make your own at https://t.co/O4boIJel6c or follow hourly announcements from @infconference pic.twitter.com/aFUS5EByfk — Aaron Z. Best (@aaronzbest) March 29, 2019

While I'd gladly attend a panel on the greatest font of the '90s or on the future of millennial memes, the more I clicked through "Infinite Conference," the more I realized just how small a slice of infinity it'd take to sap my spirit permanently.

Let's start with some relatively benign entries:





Then on to the 'cool' panels with punchy titles:





Next up, a selection of the absurd:





And, finally, the quietly sinister:





That, friends, was just a dozen examples. Think you can stomach more? The Infinite Conference is always in session, and this year the free lanyards are simultaneously capable of projecting themselves as Möbius strips, ouroboroses and yokes around the necks of all attendees.





[The Infinite Conference by Aaron Z. Best]