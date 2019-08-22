We Are Honestly In Awe At The Size Of This Cat

Are you looking to adopt a cat? More specifically, are you looking to adopt a cat that will likely need to be fed several pounds of food on a daily basis? A cat that might crush you in your sleep should he decide to cuddle? A cat that will hunt down any eagles that dare stray into your yard?
Well, have we got the cat for you: BeeJay, a 2-year-old domestic shorthair who weighs 26 pounds and does not appear to be overweight — just extraordinarily big boned:
But, seriously, if you're in the Philadelphia area, BeeJay is looking for a (very large) home.
