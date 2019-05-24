DIGG PICKS

Memorial Day Sale: Get A Bonus 15 Percent Discount On This Outdoor Gear

The folks over at Huckberry are running a big Memorial Day sale through midnight PT tonight, and you’ll find some of their best deals in the Outdoor Clearance section. Dozens of handy gadgets and accessories are on sale, but the four items below are what we’re most excited about.

Fireside Outdoor Pop-Up Fire Pit And Heat Shield Combo Kit

 

While simply digging a hole in the ground will get the job done if you need a semi-permanent place for your fire, this pop-up fire pit has the benefit of portability. Bring it along in your trunk, and you can roast up some marshmallows with your friends nearly anywhere.

BioLite Sunlight - Portable Solar-Charged Light

 

Plan on staying off the grid for long stretches? This light will stay charged by keeping it in direct sunlight during the day, and will last up to 50 hours on a full charge. Plus, if you need to charge it up quick, it also works with micro USB.

Kammok Roo Double + Python Straps

 

Need a simple hammock that can easily fit two people? The Roo Double from Kammok will support up to 500 pounds, and the included python straps allow the hammock to be hung between points upwards of twenty feet apart.

Stanley Classic Flask

 

Nothing makes an outdoor excursion more exciting than keeping a bit of booze at the ready. Measuring less than an inch and a half thick, this useful little flask holds eight ounces of liquid in a stainless steel enclosure.​

