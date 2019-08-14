A Fascinating Visualization Of How The Ancient Root Word For 'Sugar' Spread Around The World

The word "sugar" is said to originate from the Sanskrit word "sarkara," and when you look at this graph from Reddit user targumures, it's amazing how many different languages have words that are closely linked to it.

The Sanskrit word "sarkara" means ground sugar or "gravel" and is tied to the fact that sugar originally came from the grounding of sugar canes. The arrows in the map, as targumures has stated, are meant to indicate connections between the words for "sugar" in different languages and are not meant to be read as geographical routes from which these words have spread.

It's worth noting that data from some countries are noticeably missing from the map due to the lack of connections to the word "sugar." The word for sugar in Chinese, for instance, is "tang" or "shatang," which, similar to the Sanskrit word, translates as "gravel sugar." And the word for sugar in several Asian languages such as Japanese, Korean and Vietnamese, as Reddit user poktanju has pointed out, have been influenced by the Chinese "tang."

Some Reddit users have mentioned there are a few mistakes in the map. Some seem to be phonetic — the Armenian word for sugar should be "shakar," and not "sheker," for instance, and the Amharic word for sugar is "siquar," rather than "sukari." In the case of the Lao word for "sugar," though, there is a bigger discrepancy and the word should be "nam tan," which adheres closer to the Chinse "tang," rather than "sakkhara." So while the map is certainly fun to look at, it's best to take it all with a grain of salt. Or, you know, with a grain of sugar, if you'd prefer.





​[Via Reddit]