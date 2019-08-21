How Many States Can Fit Inside Greenland, Visualized

With America's collective attention on Greenland ​after President Donald Trump expressed interest in purchasing it (even though Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen made it very clear that it's not for sale), it's interesting to visualize the true size of the world's largest island.

While the the Mercator projection distorts Greenland's land mass, at 836,330 square miles of total area, the Danish dependency is still really big. The Atlantic's Robinson Meyer, while browsing TheTrueSize.com app, found out that you could place 11 states and the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico inside the perimeter of the island.

FWIW: Yes, Greenland is distorted by the Mercator projection, but it is also, in fact, enormous.



Below, I have placed 11 states + Puerto Rico inside of it. The states demonstrate its huge size and Puerto Rico demonstrates its likely legal status and immiseration after cession. pic.twitter.com/Fnmq2U1ce3 — Robinson Meyer (@yayitsrob) August 21, 2019

