Live demos can be a great tool — a chance to show a product's promise and abilities in a convincing way. But they can also go quite wrong, which Microsoft found out the hard way during its annual Build developer conference when a HoloLens demo about Apollo 11 never got off the ground:

There hasn't been such an embarrassing moment for @Microsoft since Windows 98 crashed on stage during Bill Gates' presentation. Today, at #MSBuild, #HoloLens 2 didn't work at all during Satya Nadella’s speech and this happened to John Knoll of Star Wars, IL&M, and Photoshop fame. pic.twitter.com/8BpQ9gToab — César Berardini (@cesarberardini) May 6, 2019

The rehearsal for the demo was recorded — and that one actually worked. Here's what was supposed to happen: