An Animated History Of Vaccine-Preventable Diseases From 1912 To 2017

As the number of measles cases in the US has reached record numbers this year, it's important to take stock of the effect vaccination has had on many diseases over the past century.

Using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Reddit user rarohde has put together an animation that shows the number of reported cases of 19 diseases, including measles, tuberculosis, chicken pox and mumps, from 1912 to 2017. All of the diseases in the video currently currently have a licensed vaccine available.​

From the animation, you can see that measles was one of the most serious diseases that affected the population in the early- and mid- 20th century. While thousands of measles cases were reported annually since 1912, the number of people who had contracted measles began to drop in the late 1960s after a vaccine was licensed in the US in 1963.

Another disease that also saw a dramatic decrease in reported cases is chickenpox, which was racking up hundreds of cases when reporting started in the 1970s until the introduction of a vaccine in 1995.

And in case you remain unconvinced of the efficacy of vaccines, at the end of the video, rarohde also compares the number of reported cases of these diseases in 2017, a year when all of the vaccines for these diseases are available, with the highest number of annually observed cases each disease has seen in the years between 1912 to 2017. The 2017 case percentage, it should surprise no one, is pretty darn small.





[Via Reddit]