These Seven Hiking Shoes Are Here To Be Light, Be Grippy And Make You Hike More

Will new hiking shoes make you hike more? Yes! Well, probably. Definitely possibly. They absolutely won’t make you hike less. Perfect for spring/summer, these lightweight and trail ready shoes will stare at you accusingly all season until you put the dang things on and go to the trailhead.

Grippy, waterproof and stink-inhibiting, the lightweight Venture from Keen is built for the trail. For stability you get a rubber outsole with four millimeter lugs and a locked-in heel system. The proprietary Keen.Dry membrane keeps water out but lets sweat vapor escape and the interior is treated with pro-biotic Cleansport NXT tech for natural odor elimination.

The new MQM Ace from Merrell stuffs a mountain shoe with tech. Vibram Megagrip outsoles don’t slip. The air cushion in the heel and the rock plate in the sole protect you from bumps and rocks on the trail. And the flex grooves in the midsole let your feet adapt to the terrain.



Once you get into barefoot shoes, you’re often ruined for any other type of footwear. Luckily barefoot shoe company Vivobarefoot has most all activities covered, including hiking. This Magna Trail is water-repellent and has a high-traction, multi-directional lug outsole with Vivo’s signature thin, flexible, puncture resistant design.

Minimalist without dipping all the way into barefoot territory, Lems shoes are lightweight with a wide toe box and low heel drop. The Trailhead sneakers come with a grippy rubber sole and a rockplate for trail duty, all packaged up in a cool, retro sneaker style.

The only mid-height shoe on the list, the Aerios FL is super light so it makes the cut. Offering support with a compressed EVA foam midsole, a 3D molded liner insert, and the higher ankle, the Aerios also keeps the water out with breathable GORE-TEX protection.

If new shoes don’t always play nice with your feet, try the Kuru Chicane. It’s a wide trail shoe with an asym tongue that comfortably fits more foot shapes. A breathable liner keeps your feet temp-controlled and the KuruSole hugs your foot with space age foam for blister-free hikes.

Take the light comfort of a running shoe, the grip of a climbing shoe and the protection of a hiking shoe. Stir. The result will be the Sky Arkali from Hoka One One. A high-abrasion rubber toe cap and five millimeter lugs give grip, while high tensile fiber strands across the midfoot plus straps at the ankle and heel offer support, while still allowing ample foot movement to react the terrain.​

