This Packable Hiking Shell Is Waterproof But Mercifully Quiet On The Trail

​With their line of gear and apparel tested in British Columbia’s vast and rugged Coast Mountains, Arc’teryx is the brand on the backs of many alpine climbers and wilderness first responders — but their stuff works even if you’re not a million miles from nowhere. This hiking shell is perfect for any hike you might want to take right now, when the spring weather is unpredictable at best. The Zeta AR is a waterproof shell made from GORE-TEX laminated to an inner circular-knit fabric — the resulting fabric is quiet (no swish-swish as you walk), more breathable and lighter weight than previous iterations.

If the rain does come but you’re heating up, unzip the pit zippers and vent some heat without getting soaked. Their proprietary StormHood keeps out the elements but lets you move your head and see your periphery. The jacket’s cut longer in back to offer better coverage with a hipbelt and features two watertight zip pockets that are accessible even if you’re wearing a pack. It’s light enough and packable enough to bring along wherever you go this season, even if you’re just heading across town.





