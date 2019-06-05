STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION

An Elegant Visualization Of How Far You Can Get By Foot In A Mountainous Area

​For hikers and search and rescue teams, this project uploaded by Reddit user PauliusLiekis is a tool that could come in handy in gauging the maximum distance an individual can cover in a mountainous region in a set amount of time. 

Max hiking distance per X hours in a mountainous area (by fatmap.com) [OC] from r/dataisbeautiful
 

As PauliusLiekis has pointed out, currently the project only takes into consideration elevation data and doesn't account for other variables such as the differences in terrain, for instance, the different time involved in crossing a river versus a dense forest. 

Even in its current iteration though, it's still a pretty cool feature that you can try out to get a sense of the distance you can cover while hiking in the mountains, especially if you need to be back at a place before sundown.


[FATMAP via Reddit]​

