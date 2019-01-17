The Highest-Paying Job In Each State, Mapped

While the highest-paid occupation differs from state to state, one thing is clear: if you want to earn a lot of money, being a doctor really pays.

Drawing on 2017 data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, personal finance site HowMuch put together a map that shows which profession is the highest-paid in each state:



According to the map, doctors earn the highest annual mean wages compared to other occupations. And among the different medical professions, anesthesiologists and surgeons seem to make the money at their jobs — anesthesiologists have the highest average wages in 17 states in the US, while surgeons claim 12.

HowMuch points out that the range of highest average incomes among states and territories is actually more narrow than we might think. With the exception of territories like Puerto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands, average wages fall somewhere between $250,000 and $390,000. That means that if you're a doctor, you'll probably be better served living in a place with a lower cost of living, such as Mississippi or Arkansas, than you would in a more expensive state like California or Hawaii.

