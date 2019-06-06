This Spacecraft Photo Taken 30 Feet Above An Asteroid Is Remarkable

Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft got really up close and personal with the asteroid Ryugu during a maneuver to drop a target market on the asteroid's surface on May 30.
According to JAXA, Japan's space agency, the distance between Ryugu and Hayabusa2 was a mere nine meters (around 30 feet) when the image was captured.
Last year, the spacecraft was also behind the landing of two rovers onto Ryugu. Hayabusa2's MINERVA-II1 rovers, Rover-1A and Rover-1B, descended upon Ryugu successfully last September, making them the first rovers to land on the surface of an asteroid in human history.
And here are some of the images that were taken of Ryugu on the surface level then:
