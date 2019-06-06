This Spacecraft Photo Taken 30 Feet Above An Asteroid Is Remarkable

Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft got really up close and personal with the asteroid Ryugu during a maneuver to drop a target market on the asteroid's surface on May 30.

According to JAXA, Japan's space agency, the distance between Ryugu and Hayabusa2 was a mere nine meters (around 30 feet) when the image was captured.

The target marker separation on May 30 during PPTD-TM1A was caught at the last moment by the small monitor camera, CAM-H! The image time was May 30, 11:18 JST (on-board time) at an altitude of about 9m. CAM-H was built with donations from all of you & is a big success! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/pHSwqPaywh — HAYABUSA2@JAXA (@haya2e_jaxa) June 5, 2019

Last year, the spacecraft was also behind the landing of two rovers onto Ryugu. Hayabusa2's MINERVA-II1 rovers, Rover-1A and Rover-1B, descended upon Ryugu successfully last September, making them the first rovers to land on the surface of an asteroid in human history.

And here are some of the images that were taken of Ryugu on the surface level then:

This image was taken just before Rover-1B hopped. Photograph snapped on September 23, 2018 at about 09:46 JST [2/6] pic.twitter.com/m8S3cyYFq6 — HAYABUSA2@JAXA (@haya2e_jaxa) September 27, 2018

This surface image was taken by Rover-1A on September 23, 2018 at 09:43 JST. [4/6] pic.twitter.com/uxSfXWqOu1 — HAYABUSA2@JAXA (@haya2e_jaxa) September 27, 2018

Rover-1B succeeded in shooting a movie on Ryugu’s surface! The movie has 15 frames captured on September 23, 2018 from 10:34 - 11:48 JST. Enjoy ‘standing’ on the surface of this asteroid! [6/6] pic.twitter.com/57avmjvdVa — HAYABUSA2@JAXA (@haya2e_jaxa) September 27, 2018

