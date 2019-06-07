Gwyneth Paltrow Is Perplexed When Notified She Starred In 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

Goop doyenne and prolific film star Gwyneth Paltrow has starred in over 40 movies. If you starred in over 40 movies, you might not remember all of them.

During an episode of Netflix's "The Chef Show," Jon Favreau recalls the origin story of his cooking show happened while filming "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in Atlanta. Paltrow is flummoxed. "We weren't in Spider-Man!" Favreau tries to jog her memory to no avail. "I was in Avengers," Paltrow insists. Then when Favreau describes the specific scene, she finally has her eureka moment: "That was Spider-Man?" Watch the amusing amnesia below:

Gwyneth Paltrow genuinely did not know she was in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" so this adorable interaction from "The Chef Show" is easily my favorite thing on the internet today pic.twitter.com/lc3VlSs1Hp — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 7, 2019

​