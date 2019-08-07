#greenshirtguy laughs
LAUGH RIOT

Guy Can't Stop Cracking Up At Pro-Trump Protesters Interrupting City Council Meeting

Updated:

On Tuesday, during a meeting of the Tucson City Council, a discussion over a voter-sponsored ballot initiative making Tucson the first "sanctuary city"​ in Arizona was interrupted by pro-Trump protesters who went on a rant against immigration.

As the protesters continued to jeer the proceedings, one man, wearing a green shirt, found the protesters to be sidesplittingly funny and let out a full-body, tears-in-the-eyes belly laugh. Watch below:

 

According to KVOA reporter Nick VinZant, the protesters's objections fell on deaf ears as the city was "legally required to put the measure on the ballot because the group proposing the initiative collected enough signatures."  

He also noted the protesters "did not speak during a public comment period held right before the vote."

The laughing guy, meanwhile, is trending on Twitter as #GreenShirtGuy. 


[Via Nick VinZant]

