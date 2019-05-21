THEY GROW UP SO SLOW

A Plant Owner Tweeted A Picture Of Her Plant Every Day For Three Years. Here's The Time Lapse Of Its Growth

Three years ago, Nicole He rigged up a fun internet experiment — a camera that would take a picture of her fiddle leaf fig every day and tweet it. Tweeting under the handle @grow_slow, He's experiment has been a pleasant daily oasis amid the hustle and bustle of Twitter's feed, a reminder that it's okay to slow down and enjoy the sun from time to time. 

The Twitter account has been running for three years now — which means its a good time to look back at how the plant has changed. He put together a time lapse and it's pretty cool (and impressive to see how much the plant has grown): 

 

If you want to rig up your own camera setup, He wrote a how-to guide for VICE a few years ago. 


[Via Twitter]

Dan Fallon is Digg's Editor in Chief. 

