A Plant Owner Tweeted A Picture Of Her Plant Every Day For Three Years. Here's The Time Lapse Of Its Growth

Three years ago, Nicole He rigged up a fun internet experiment — a camera that would take a picture of her fiddle leaf fig every day and tweet it. Tweeting under the handle @grow_slow, He's experiment has been a pleasant daily oasis amid the hustle and bustle of Twitter's feed, a reminder that it's okay to slow down and enjoy the sun from time to time.

The Twitter account has been running for three years now — which means its a good time to look back at how the plant has changed. He put together a time lapse and it's pretty cool (and impressive to see how much the plant has grown):

Three years ago exactly, I started a slow internet project - mundane every day, but interesting over the course of time. @grow_slow has now tweeted a pic of itself over 1000 times. 🥳



🌱 Here’s a birthday time lapse of every photo of @grow_slow so far: pic.twitter.com/5jabBfToOq — Nicole He (@nicolehe) May 21, 2019

If you want to rig up your own camera setup, He wrote a how-to guide for VICE a few years ago.







[Via Twitter]