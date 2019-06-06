The Gift Guide For A Graduate Who’s Taking A Gap Year

​Taking a year before college starts to explore makes for a better incoming freshmen. These eight travel-friendly items will make your gap year grad warmer, better organized and more comfortable as they see what’s out there in the vast, wide world.

A good jacket will take him far. This men’s Greenland Jacket from Fjallraven was the first item of clothing the Swedish company made back in 1968. The timeless design has stayed relatively unchanged and features wind- and water-resistant G-1000 cotton/poly fabric.

[Buy]

This woman’s wool city coat from Arc’teryx is polished enough for a trip to Milan yet wind- and water-resistant enough for a trip to anywhere. The style is streamlined, making it versatile enough to match a wide variety of tastes.

[Buy]

Travelpro invented the Rollaboard, the two-wheeled suitcase with a telescopic handle that’s now the basis for just about all luggage. Since 1987, their bags have only gotten better. This 29-inch tall bag works perfectly as checked luggage for longer trips. Ballistic nylon fabric, reinforced zippers and effortless rollers make it a bag that’ll go long.

[Buy]

Power resides where people believe it resides. It also resides here. Your grad can travel far from outlets and still be able to use their phone with this 7800 milliampere-hour portable power bank. It has two USB ports and can charge a phone up to four times.

[Buy]



Specifically engineered to let people sleep on airplanes, this suspension frame, tri-blend memory foam pillow cradles the head and supports the neck. It’s got a strap to keep it from getting away and a carabiner and stuff sack for easy transport.

[Buy]



Traveling with noise-cancelling headphones is just better. This set from Sony does it all. Their active noise cancelling tech is industry-leading and one touch to the right ear turns down the music for quick conversations. Alexa comes built-in and they can give five hours of playback on a ten minute charge. Plus they fold into an (included) carry case.

[Buy]



Peak Design makes camera and travel bags unmatched in intelligent organization. This backpack has a max capacity of 45 liters but zips down to a carry-on ready 35 liter size. It has a slew of internal pockets, external pockets and a mesh divider in the main compartment with weatherproof zippered access at four sides. The hip belt and shoulder straps tuck away and the shell is recycled and weatherproof.

[Buy]



Sure, your grad will no doubt post plenty of pictures of every adventure. But there’s something essential about jotting down travel experiences on actual paper with an actual pen. These notebooks are made in the US, pocket-sized, and each page has a spot for filling in the location, date, conditions, companions and notes so nothing is forgotten.

[Buy]

