The Government Shutdown Is Turning Airport Security Into A Nightmare

Approximately 50,000 workers for the Transportation Security Administration are among the "essential" federal employees who must continue to work without pay while the government shutdown drags into its 25th day. After missing a scheduled paycheck on January 11, some TSA agents are calling in sick, forcing airports to close screening lanes and checkpoints. Here's what's going on in America's airports.

Unscheduled TSA Worker Absences Are More Than Double What They Were A Year Ago

On Monday, according to the TSA, 6.8% of workers called in with unscheduled absences, compared to 2.5% on the same day last year. While 99.1% of passengers got through security in half an hour or less, some airports saw lengthy wait times — in particular Atlanta, where passengers waited up to 88 minutes. The following chart released by the TSA shows the maximum security wait times at the top 42 US airports.

Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is one of four that have closed screening lanes and checkpoints as a result of shutdown-related absences, according to CBS News. The others are Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Miami International Airport and Washington-Dulles International Airport.

The TSA Revealed This Week That A Woman Inadvertently Snuck A Gun Past Security In Atlanta On January 3

The TSA announced on Monday that it had been informed by Delta Airlines that a woman flying from Atlanta to Tokyo had inadvertently brought a firearm past airport security:

The passenger had forgotten the firearm was in their carry-on luggage, the TSA said. The incident was not part of a test.



A TSA spokesperson said that unscheduled absences were lower on January 3 than they had been a year earlier but didn't address the possibility that working without pay could have affect that Atlanta TSA agents' attention to their work.

The Head Of The TSA Worker Union Has Called The Shutdown 'A Massive Security Risk'

Last week, the president of the TSA Council on the American Federation of Government Employees, the TSA agents' union, warned in a statement that callouts and resignations amounted to a "massive security risk":

"Every day I'm getting calls from my members about their extreme financial hardships and need for a paycheck. Some of them have already quit and many are considering quitting the federal workforce because of this shutdown," the official said in a statement posted to the union's website on Tuesday. He did not specify how many had quit...

Thomas warned that the situation poses a "massive security risk for American travelers since we don't have enough trainees in the pipeline or the ability to process new hires."

Some Commentators Say The Conditions Are Ripe For A Strike

Famed labor writer Barbara Ehrenreich called for a TSA strike on Monday, pointing out that TSA agents are currently working under conditions that virtually any worker would find intolerable:

A strike by TSA agents, as federal workers, would be illegal, as was the wave of public-sector strikes in the 1960s and ’70s. But this time is different, said Michael M. Oswalt, an associate professor of law at Northern Illinois University College of Law, who studies federal labor relations. "A strike over involuntary work would raise not just novel legal issues but important and unprecedented questions about the value of public service and middle-class employment in our country," he said.

The moral foundation for a strike is unquestionably firm. The federal government has broken its contract with its employees — locking some of them out of their workplaces and expecting others to work for the mere promise of eventual pay. An even more profound principle is also at stake, namely the ban on slavery and involuntary servitude embodied in the 13th Amendment to the Constitution.

There Is Some Minor Consolation For TSA Workers This Week In The Form Of Bonus Payments

Some TSA workers are getting paid this week, albeit not in full for the time they have been working since the shutdown began:

Transportation Security Administration workers who manned checkpoints on Dec. 22 will be paid, despite the federal shutdown that began the previous day, and they also will receive a $500 bonus for working during the busy Christmas season.

The payment for work that Saturday and the bonus money are an effort by TSA Administrator David P. Pekoske to soften the blow to his workers and encourage them to remain on the job after they missed their first paycheck on Friday.

TSA agents are not permitted to accept tips or donations from members of the public.