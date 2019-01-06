The Relative Size Of Almost Every Country's Government Debt, Visualized

All countries borrow money in order to stay solvent, but the amount they borrow varies a ton. Countries with larger economies tend to borrow more money than countries with smaller countries. But it's still possible to compare the debt of two countries by looking at the ratio between their debt and their gross domestic product. HowMuch calculated the debt-to-GDP ratio for every country whose debt is tracked by the International Monetary Fund, and then they visualized each country's size as a reflection of the size of this ratio.

Given how much time American politicians and pundits spend stoking fears over the size of the national debt, Americans may be surprised to learn that America doesn't have the biggest debt-to-GDP ratio in the world. That dubious distinction belongs to Japan, with Greece, Italy and Portugal coming in second, third and fourth. Of course, what matters most to creditors is countries' ability to repay debts in the future, and Japan currently enjoys an A+ rating from Standard & Poor's in spite of the relative size of its debt.

[Read more at HowMuch]