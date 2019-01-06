THE BORROWERS

The Relative Size Of Almost Every Country's Government Debt, Visualized

All countries borrow money in order to stay solvent, but the amount they borrow varies a ton. Countries with larger economies tend to borrow more money than countries with smaller countries. But it's still possible to compare the debt of two countries by looking at the ratio between their debt and their gross domestic product. HowMuch calculated the debt-to-GDP ratio for every country whose debt is tracked by the International Monetary Fund, and then they visualized each country's size as a reflection of the size of this ratio.

 

Given how much time American politicians and pundits spend stoking fears over the size of the national debt, Americans may be surprised to learn that America doesn't have the biggest debt-to-GDP ratio in the world. That dubious distinction belongs to Japan, with Greece, Italy and Portugal coming in second, third and fourth. Of course, what matters most to creditors is countries' ability to repay debts in the future, and Japan currently enjoys an A+ rating from Standard & Poor's in spite of the relative size of its debt.

[Read more at HowMuch]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
BABY, IS THIS LOVE FOR REAL?

2 diggs
This hatchling is an elegant pit viper, a species native to Japan. What makes this baby particularly special (aside from the see-through skin) is that its litter is the first of its kind to be bred and successfully hatched in captivity in the United States.
SECURITY WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Ring In The New Year With A Free SimpliSafe Doorbell

3 diggs simplisafe.com
In honor of the new year, SimpliSafe is offering a free smart doorbell and 20% off the rest of their easy-to-install-and-use home security products. Check “ramp up security” off your list and move onto your next resolution ASAP.
THE INTELLECTUAL DARK TREND

1 digg The Paris Review
Like red wine rather than white, it can suggest sophistication, even opulence; like the darks of professional makeup — the art of smoky defining shadows and dark lipstick — it can obscure what we find less appealing and hint at mysterious qualities that a scrubbed-clean face couldn't hope to inspire.