All The Times I've Googled Things To Make Myself Sound Smarter

I'm terrible at geography, but it's not something I've always been cognizant of, at least not until I started talking to a guy on Tinder almost two months ago.

When he told me he was from Montenegro, a country that even now I'm ashamed to admit I know nothing about, I realized I had two choices. Either I could own up to my ignorance and ask him to tell me more about his country and culture, or I could do what I considered was the more polite and sane thing to do: Google Montenegro, and pretend to be a person who can point it out on a map.

That was not the only time within the past two months, however, that I'd encountered a similar dilemma. Since I've started taking notice of how much I use Google as a communicational crutch last November, I've kept track of everything I've Googled to save myself embarrassment. In addition to Montenegro, I've also had to Google where Belize is when a friend of mine told me he was currently traveling through the country. There are plenty of chat and text abbreviations, such as "ymmv" and "smh," that go over my head when my coworkers are talking on Slack that I Google in secret. And before I went on a date with a data scientist, I Googled, "what exactly do data scientists do," since I only had a faint, and most likely erroneous, understanding of what their job entails.

Of course, I could always just ask the people I was having a conversation with, instead of Googling things myself. After all, everyone has gaps and blind spots, and it would be unfair to assume that everyone shares the same degree of understanding about different conversational topics. For me especially, the matter is further complicated by the fact that I only started living in the States five years ago and am therefore not in touch with the many cultural or political references Americans may take for granted.

Why then, do I still find it difficult to acknowledge my ignorance in my communications and why on Earth do I insist on Googling stuff to feign a level of expertise I clearly don't possess?

The most obvious answer is embarrassment. It's hard to admit to not knowing things, especially when there's such an easy way for me to pretend otherwise. Unsurprisingly, one of the most common things I Google are the topics I know little to nothing about. I was always vaguely aware of my blind spots, but it was only through documenting my searches that I realized how often I Google things pertaining to politics, such as the North Carolina election fraud allegations or the referendum questions my Taiwanese friends and family were voting on last year, or music bands like CHVRCHES, Fall Out Boy and Car Seat Headrest. Yeah, it's out there now. I had to Google Fall Out Boy.

But it's not just an urge to keep my pride intact that is driving all my Google searches. Sometimes I Google out of a sense of decorum, because it seems impolite to ask the other person to explain something I can learn myself through a quick Google search. It's difficult sometimes striking the balance between good manners — Googling things so you don't have to ask questions that will impede the flow of the conversation — and resisting the reflex to Google so that I can use these questions to facilitate discussion that would have otherwise not occurred if I Googled things on my own.

To be honest, I think I'm still smarting from an experience I had years ago when, during a conversation with a guy I had a crush on, I asked a question and he replied with two simple, yet impactful, words, "Google it." It's been nearly 10 years since that happened, and yet those two words still sting, despite my grown awareness that his response at that time was, at the very least, ungenerous and condescending.

I also recently had a conversation with a friend where he confessed to having a similar experience. During one of his exchanges with a girl he met on a dating app, he asked her something with the intention to generate more conversation. Instead, the girl responded with a "Let Me Google That For You" link. The two of them, as far as I know, haven't continued talking to each other. And in a way, I'm relieved for him, because nobody should have to deal with this, especially when they are asking a question in earnest or trying to create a dialogue with the other person.

In these past two months, my eyes have been opened to the integral, yet mostly unspoken, role Google plays in our communication, including the ways we work with it and the ways we try to make do without it when we don't have access to Google. Some conversations I've had with people have relied heavily on the search engine and it's hard to imagine how the conversation would have gone without Google serving as a mediator.

One of these instances happened last month when I was talking to a guy I met on OKCupid about the dog breed Shiba Inu. There was a pause on his end, which was later followed by him saying, "Oh, the doge meme dog," which, in turn, led to me Googling the doge meme. Both of us were aware of this breed, but I only knew of the Shiba Inu by its breed name, while he had come into contact through the memes. It was only a brief moment, us using Google to translate our different contexts of understanding, but it speaks to how essential of a bridge Google has become in how we talk to one another.

And things can get slightly tricky when we can't Google things. I remember being stuck on the subway in between stations, desperately trying to spell the last name of Matthew McConaughey in a text to a friend. Since I had no reception, I was bereft of Google. Instead of winging it and butchering the actor's last name to the best (or worst) or my abilities, I instead went with, "the main actor of 'Interstellar.'" At that moment, I realized I'm the sort of person who would rather pretend to have forgotten the actor's name entirely instead of misspelling his last name. I'm still not sure what that says about me.

There are, of course, circumstances where Google simply isn't enough. I can Google singers I'm unaware of or the latest drama unfolding at the White House, but it's more difficult when the subject matter can't be neatly encapsulated by a news article or a Wikipedia page. When one of my friends recently started talking to me about the latest conspiracy theories surrounding one of his favorite K-pop groups, LOONA, that, for instance, was a subject too gargantuan and complex for me to tackle within the span of a two-minute Google search. Instead of trying to fake my way through the conversation, I had to do things the old-fashioned way: I had to ask him to explain.

It's no small thing, the act of asking. In the case of the conversation with my friend, I trusted him enough to know that he wouldn't look down on me for my lack of K-pop knowledge. It's more difficult, however, to take the same leap of faith when it comes to people I'm still trying to impress, such as my coworkers and the strangers I'm trying to date. To not Google things is to allow myself to be vulnerable, and to openly admit, "Here are my shortcomings. I'm not half as knowledgeable as you guys think me to be."

But as my coworkers have rightfully pointed out, this form of imposter syndrome is something that we all share. And shouldn't vulnerability as well as an exchange of ideas and knowledge, especially knowledge that we're less familiar with, be something that's celebrated in our conversations, and not averted? Most of the time we're so intent on giving off the impression of being well-informed that we forget to acknowledge our ignorance and, perhaps more importantly, allow others to see it too.

That's not to say we should stop Googling things. But maybe it's time for us to take stock of our Googling impulses. In the two months of cataloging my Google searches, I've become aware of the choice I am allowed to make when I'm out of the loop with a cultural reference or a topic. Don't get me wrong — I still Google things fairly often, but I've also been making conscious effort to ask people to explain things to me, regardless of whether it's a conspiracy theory regarding a K-pop group or something as different as, well, flotation tanks — which was what my coworkers and I were discussing in our last group lunch.

And in addition to not over-relying on Google, perhaps we can also embrace the blunders and unintentional hilarity that arises when we don't use Google as a fact-checker. I remember Googling things far more in the early stages of my conversation with a guy I met and liked from a dating app. However, as we got to know each other better and I began to become more comfortable around him, my impulse to Google things abated, so much so that during a text conversation, I mistakenly referred to "Passion Pit," a band he'd previously mentioned he enjoyed, as "Peach Pit." Twice.

The second time I did that, he kindly asked me whether I meant to say, "Passion Pit." It was an embarrassing moment, for sure, but not nearly as mortifying as I'd imagined, given the level of trust and comfort we had established with one another. We also managed to get a good laugh about it, because, as it turns out, he was unaware of the musical artist Peach Pit until I told him. And before I did that, I Googled it just to make sure.​