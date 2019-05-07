Just The Good Stuff From Today's Google I/O Keynote

Google's annual I/O conference keynote is happening today, and we expect to get updates on Android Q, the budget-friendly Pixel 3a and 3a XL​ phones, and more Google goodies. We'll be rounding up the big stuff right here. You can watch the keynote live here.

Google Lens

Chennapragada shows off some new Google Lens features — including one which identifies popular dishes just by pointing your phone at a restaurant menu:

It can also calculate tip and figure out how to split a bill:

Chennapragada also teases partnerships with magazines and museums, where static images come to life when you point Lens at them — like images in a recipe in a magazine:

Lens' ability to translate or speak text is also getting improvements:





Augmented Reality In Google Search

Aparna Chennapragada is on stage to talk about integrating the camera with Google Search. She shows off new 360-degree previews that are integrated into search — which can also be placed in the real world with AR:

Introduction

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is on stage to get things underway, promises to keep things under 2 hours so people can watch Barcelona and Liverpool in the Champions League, and points out the AR directory for the conference attendees (a preview of Google Maps AR we're likely to see more of later):





