Give This Funky Google AI One Word And It Will Give You A Whole New Poem

In the latest demonstration of how far artificial intelligence has come, designer Es Devlin and Google have developed Poem Portraits, an algorithm that can be used to generate poetry from one suggested word.

The way it works is you "donate" a word to Poem Portraits and it will create a unique poem for you based on that word. The algorithm itself works a bit like predictive text, as Devlin has explained to Engadget, and was trained on millions of words from 19th-century poetry.

I decided to go easy on it first and donated the very timely and poetry-friendly word "spring." This is what it gave me:

It's admittedly not that great, and so I decided to go in a different direction entirely and gave it the word "soup."

I have no idea what "a soup of pearl and beard" is, but I have to say, I'm kinda digging this borderline gross poetic imagery.

And just to test out how a very modern word would fare with the algorithm, I provided another word that seems highly unlikely to appear in 19th-century poetry.

This one is actually my favorite and it actually weirdly makes some sense if you consider the fact that electric scooters are currently causing so many issues and accidents.

And being as juvenile as I am — and also a stickler for consistency — I wanted to donate another word that began with "s" and see what poetry could be made of the word "shit." Unfortunately, Poem Portraits doesn't accept "shit" as a word donation. Nor does it accept "poop."

It does, however, make an exception for "feces."

Thank you Poem Portraits for creating a phrase I didn't even know I needed. From now on, I'm going to try to use the line "The feces of the great creation" as much as I can.

Whether or not all of these poems are actually good is debatable, but, hey, I'm going to go out on a limb here and say most of these concoctions are better than the tear-stained poetry I wrote when I was in high school. And when I say better, I mean far more entertaining.

