I Found Out My Boyfriend Cheated On Me The Same Week He Was Diagnosed With Cancer, And Other Advice Column Questions

​​​​There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.​​

I Found Out My Boyfriend Was Cheating The Same Week That He Was Diagnosed With Cancer

I found out my boyfriend was cheating on me the same week his test results came back confirming he has cancer, a highly aggressive kind. I went from bawling my eyes out and planning on deleting his number to holding him on the couch as he fell apart weeping. He begged me to stay and forgive him. I didn’t know what to do. I told him I forgave him and that I still loved him. I don’t. The truth festers in the back of my mind every time I get stressed or have to come over to care for him or talk to his family. All of them knew he was cheating on me—his brothers would cover for him when he was out with this girl when I called up. His mother even told me to my face how thankful she is that we “patched things up” since the other girl wouldn’t be here like I have been. My boyfriend is facing brutal sessions of chemo and my only escape is work. All our friends tell me how brave I am, but I feel like a fraud and a chump. If I had broken up with him immediately, I would have been home-free. If he hadn’t gotten sick, I could be publicly mad and then move on—and worse, I know if the shoe was on the other foot, he would have left me. I am trapped. I don’t want to make my boyfriend any sicker. I don’t want him to die, but I also don’t want to devote the next several months to playing nurse to him. If I leave him now, I will get crucified. I mentioned still being hurt by his infidelity to a friend I considered myself close to; she asked how I can feel that way when he has cancer. Please help me.



[Slate]

Daniel Mallory Ortberg acknowledges that the writer's situation is, indeed, "unbearably painful" and advises her to look after herself and leave. Read the rest of his answer here.

I Think My Parents Love My Twin Brother More Than Me

Commenters over at r/relationships are in general agreement that something is amiss and that u/AwpticIllusion should, indeed, take a step back from his parents, though some caution that it may be a side effect of his brother's move away and a case of "absence makes the heart grow fonder."

[Reddit]

My Husband And I Were Separated For Several Months And He Got His Girlfriend Pregnant Before We Reconciled

My husband and I separated last year and reconciled several months later. When we decided to get back together, he broke it off with his girlfriend. A month later she contacted him to inform him that she's pregnant with his child. She's due in a few months. My husband and I disagree about how things should be handled when the child arrives. She says I'm not allowed to come to the hospital with him and meet the baby. I say that going without me is absurd, and any child that belongs to my husband is a part of my life, too. However, he says she is in charge of the situation. I'm worried that when the baby is born I'll be at home alone with a broken heart. Where should I draw the line with my husband?

[UExpress]

Abigail van Buren agrees that the baby will be part of the writer's life, but also really wants to know if the baby is, provably, the writer's husband's. Read the rest of her answer here.

I Sponsored A Relative I Didn't Know Well For Immigration, And I Just Found Out He's Bigoted. What Do I Do?

I agreed to sponsor a cousin’s immigration application, which involved affirming I can and will provide the applicant with a financial safety net for seven years. I’d met the cousin only once, but I count his aunts among my favorite relatives and was told by his father that he is financially independent, hardworking and eager to contribute to his new homeland. With the process underway, my cousin’s father came to visit, and the two insisted on conveying their gratitude by hosting my family at a brunch. Somehow the subject of Trump came up. Though my husband and I did not vote for the president, we maintain relationships with friends and family who did. Yet hearing the young man that we put on the road to citizenship express his admiration for Trump and his anti-immigration policies struck us as odd. I prodded ever so gently: At what point should the president close the gate — before or after your papers are finalized? Without a hint of irony, he clarified that, of course, he was referring to the wrong kind of immigrants. Hours later, I couldn’t shake the notion that we’d made a terrible mistake. Yes, my husband and I refuse to allow politics to define our social circle, but could we remain neutral, knowing that we’d inadvertently recruited a new supporter of Trump’s views on immigration, which we regard as racist — or worse? And if we decide that we cannot, should we break with our extended family by revoking our support of my cousin’s application? Or could we let the cousin know that we find his views on immigration hypocritical and make our ongoing support of his application contingent on his joining the 50 percent of Americans who choose not to exercise their right to vote?

[The New York Times]

Kwame Anthony Appiah cautions the letter writer that withdrawing the affidavit would be wrong — similar to how social services are not denied to recipients with "vexing or perverse views," and that the situation is best addressed privately with the cousin, if at all. Read the rest of his answer here.

My Colleague Keeps Taking Loud Phone Calls While She's Pooping

This is such a niche and gross question. I work in a very upscale building in a large city, where we have high-end, VIP, A-list celebrity clients on our floor at least several times a week. Needless to say, it’s important for us to always look and act in the most professional manner possible. There are four office suites on my floor, and all of the employees in all offices are generally very courteous and kind and very professional and discreet. However. One employee in one of the other higher-end offices has a habit of taking/making phone calls in the shared bathroom, while she is doing her personal bodily business. This is so disgusting and unprofessional, and two of our clients have mentioned something to us about being weirded out while trying to do their personal bodily business, during a time that this (outside of my company) employee does hers. Additionally, I was just in there, she came in, CLEARLY DID NUMBER TWO WHILE ON THE PHONE WITH A BUSINESS CONTACT AND DID NOT WASH HER HANDS BEFORE LEAVING. This is so gross, and it makes the shared bathroom experience really uncomfortable. She’s maybe in her 30s, not American (I am in a large west coast city), and speaks very loudly. I thought that this was a cultural thing maybe?I asked my partner (who is from the same city/country she is) if this is the norm/not as obscene as it seems to me in their home country? And they told me, no, officially no, “I’ve never heard or seen anyone do that, ever.” What do I do? This is such a fragile/awkward thing to talk about. Do I bring it up with her boss? Do I leave an anonymous note? We all need our clients to have a wonderful experience from top to .. er.. bottom, when they are in our office space, and this kind of shit (pun intended) does not help!

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green suggests that the writer try to suck it up and address it with the "poopetrator," acknowledging that "there is no way to address this that won't feel weird." Read the rest of her answer here.



