Golden Retriever Becomes Completely Transfixed By Their Reflection In The Mirror

​An onlooker captured this video of a Golden Retriever seeing itself in a mirror and becoming completely captivated. The intrigued animal stared into the reflection and didn't quite seem to understand what it was that it was seeing.

"Oh my dog, i can see another handsome good boi"

 

[Via Reddit]

