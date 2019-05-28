DIGG PICKS

Those Who Care About Whiskey Will Like This Non-Metal Flask Option

A couple of guys who were into whiskey wanted a way to transport small quantities of the good stuff without mucking up the flavor. Glass! Glass was the key. But alas, a flask made of glass they could only find in vintage form on the back shelves of eBay. So like any industrious young doers in the year 2019, they made their own creation and took to Kickstarter to bring it to the masses. 

 

 good deal better than the antique variety, Ragproper’s Modern Glass Flask is made from heavily poured glass and has a sight gauge that not only helps you see how much you have left to share, it lets you avoid overfilling, spilling precious Basil Hayden rye on the counter. The flask comes in two sizes, four or eight ounces, wrapped either in a sleek and of-the-moment silicone or a rugged leather wrap that’ll make you feel like an extra on a Leone set. Planning to ship in September, the project is fully backed and has production-ready molds on standby.


[Buy]


If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.​​​​​​​​​

Writer of words. Drinker of sours. Will share her breakfast burrito.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
DEALS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Get Up To 45% Off Dell's Business PCs — Plus, Free Shipping

0 diggs dell.com
Small Business Month is almost over, but it's not too late to get 45% off (plus a free 1TB Seagate external HD on select products). So whether you need a notebook for yourself, a workstation for your small business or a 2-in-1 laptop/tablet as a gift, Dell has what you need.