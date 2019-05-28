Those Who Care About Whiskey Will Like This Non-Metal Flask Option

A couple of guys who were into whiskey wanted a way to transport small quantities of the good stuff without mucking up the flavor. Glass! Glass was the key. But alas, a flask made of glass they could only find in vintage form on the back shelves of eBay. So like any industrious young doers in the year 2019, they made their own creation and took to Kickstarter to bring it to the masses.

A good deal better than the antique variety, Ragproper’s Modern Glass Flask is made from heavily poured glass and has a sight gauge that not only helps you see how much you have left to share, it lets you avoid overfilling, spilling precious Basil Hayden rye on the counter. The flask comes in two sizes, four or eight ounces, wrapped either in a sleek and of-the-moment silicone or a rugged leather wrap that’ll make you feel like an extra on a Leone set. Planning to ship in September, the project is fully backed and has production-ready molds on standby.







