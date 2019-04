Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks capped off a 4-0 series win over the Detroit Pistons last night — the Bucks' first playoff series victory since 2001 — thanks in part to plays like this from the Greek Freak:

We've watched this multiple times, and still can't quite work out how Antetokounmpo hangs in the air long enough to pull this off. In other words, we have the exact same reaction as Andre Drummond: