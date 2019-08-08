A Mad Genius Used 'Super Mario Maker 2' To Make A First Person Adventure Game

A gaming brainiac has taken "Super Mario Maker 2" to the next level. A designer playing the Nintendo Switch game — which allows gamers to create their own custom courses — used some incredible ingenuity and forced perspective to develop a stage that re-creates "the experience of playing a first-person adventure game."

"3D Maze House (P59-698-55G)" by ねぎちん presents the illusion of a first-person view, allowing you to navigate using a mini-map, which tells you what floor you're on — in essence, completely transforming the game play of a conventional stage.

Watch a complete play-through of the level below and be amazed:





[Via Vice]