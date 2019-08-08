INCREDIBLY SWITCHED ON

A Mad Genius Used 'Super Mario Maker 2' To Make A First Person Adventure Game

A gaming brainiac has taken "Super Mario Maker 2" to the next level. A designer playing the Nintendo Switch game — which allows gamers to create their own custom courses — used some incredible ingenuity and forced perspective to develop a stage that re-creates "the experience of playing a first-person adventure game." 

"3D Maze House (P59-698-55G)" by  ねぎちん presents the illusion of a first-person view, allowing you to navigate using a mini-map, which tells you what floor you're on — in essence, completely transforming the game play of a conventional stage.

Watch a complete play-through of the level below and be amazed:

 


[Via Vice]

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
WE WON'T HOLD OUR BREATH

2 diggs Outside Online
Recycling is broken. The oceans are trashed. As the plastics crisis spirals out of control, an unlikely collection of executives and environmentalists set sail for the North Atlantic Gyre in a desperate attempt to find common ground.