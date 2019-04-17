How The Top 10 Countries By GDP Per Capita Have Change Since 1800, Visualized

​The top GDPs in the world belong to the US and China, and it's not close: in 2017, the US had a GDP of $19.4 trillion, China was at $12.2 trillion and third-place Japan came in a touch under $5 trillion.

But when it comes to GDP per capita — which breaks down the GDP by a country's population — it's an entirely different story. China's massive GDP is less impressive when you account for the 1.35+ billion people that live there. And while the US's number is more impressive, the 325 million population still dilutes the GDP per capita number.

The winners when it comes to GDP per capita? Mainly small, oil-rich nations. This fascinating graphic from Redditor u/VanillaMonster uses a historical data-set to visualize how the GDP per capita rankings have changed since 1800 — and how tiny Qatar zoomed to the top:





[Via Reddit]