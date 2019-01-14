Every Country's Per Capita Economic Output, Mapped

Gross domestic product (GDP) is a measure of the value of all the consumer goods and services produced in a given place over a period of time (usually a year). Per capita GDP is a common way of comparing standards of living in different countries. Here's what each country's per capita GDP looked like in 2018, according to the International Monetary Fund:

Of all the countries in the world, Luxembourg is the only one to have a per capita GDP above $100,000. According to personal finance site HowMuch, which created the map, the per capita GDP of Luxembourg, one of the richest countries in the world, was $113,954 last year. Other countries that had a GDP per capita between $50,000 and $99,999 include Qatar, Singapore, Australia, the United States and several European countries, such as Norway, Switzerland and Denmark.

It's worth nothing that while HowMuch claims that per capita GDP "tells you how prosperous a country feels to each of its citizens," it's not a perfect snapshot of a country's prosperity. Per capita GDP doesn't account for how much leisure time workers have, whether goods and services are equitably distributed, externalities like pollution or the benefits of technologies that don't cost consumers any money. That's why countries with high per capita GDPs can vary a lot in terms of wealth inequality and access to essential services like healthcare.

