'Game Of Thrones' Messed Up Again And Left A Plastic Water Bottle In A Scene

​"Game of Thrones" came to an end last night, in a finale that was somewhere between "terrible" and "just fine, thanks" depending on who you ask. But while the showrunners have been accused of failing to set the groundwork for major plot developments, at least one moment in the finale was foreshadowed earlier this season. Yes, we're talking about the water bottle that appears behind Samwell Tarly's foot during the council of the lords — a clear callback to the coffee cup that had its star turn in episode 4:

Sam is v smart he invented democracy AND polyethylene terephthalate. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/sKvCHCAwKW — Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) May 20, 2019

If you want to find it yourself, it comes at the 46:18 mark, just as Tyrion approaches the council:

In any case, we can forgive the water bottle — we're sure it must have been hot under that medieval clothing. We just still can't quite get over how so many of the Dothraki were still around when it seemed very clear that they were all dead in the Battle of Winterfell.