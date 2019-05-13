The Best Takes On Daenerys' Controversial Decision On 'Game Of Thrones'

To say that "Game of Thrones" has been very polarizing this season would be putting it lightly, and yesterday the show made some very controversial choices with Daenerys Targaryen's character in the series' penultimate episode, "The Bells." If you've felt unsatisfied with how things turned out on the show last night — as the cast perhaps did — here's our roundup of the best takes on whether those choices worked or made no sense at all.

​But first, let us give our last warning that this article would be full of spoilers. So if you haven't seen the episode and don't want to be spoiled, now is the time to really listen to Jon and fall back as quickly as you can.

First, The Biggest Question Of Them All: Was Daenerys' Transformation In Or Out Of Character?

While there were many unexpected moments on the show last night — and yes, I'm talking about the unnecessary showdown between Euron and Jamie — the episode's biggest WTF moment came when Daenerys decided to unleash the fiery wrath of Drogon on King's Landing, killing millions of people in the process despite the fact that the city's residents had already surrounded and rung the bells, the namesake of the episode, to signal their capitulation.

Showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss have explained that Dany's decision is a result of her isolation — most of her advisors and closest friends have been killed off at this point — and seeing the Red Keep, a symbol of "everything that was taken away from her" and her family is what spurred Daenerys to make the destruction of the city "personal" and essentially massacre everyone in King's Landing, innocent or otherwise.

But does this character decision from the showrunners actually hold water?

Some Believe It's A Credible Evolution For The Character

Variety's TV critic Daniel D'Addario believes it actually makes sense that Daenerys Targaryen would conquer the city in this fashion as it's in keeping with her political philosophies and tactics within the show.

Daenerys’s tactics have always been more deeply rooted in dominance than in empathy (she spent an entire season insisting a peer united in the struggle with her “bend the knee”), and she has for seasons framed her politics as a generational struggle, rather than an evolutionary process that necessarily includes the freely-given consent of the governed. And, most notably of all, her case for herself as queen, and the actions she’s taken to get there, pivot around the idea of revenge.



The Seeds Of The Villainization Of The Character Were Better Planted In The Books

Throughout this last season, the writers of the show have been eagerly trying to sell us on the idea that Daenerys' tyrannical tendencies could be tipped towards the evil and they haven't exactly been subtle about it. And in previous seasons, critics have pointed out that the series was laying the groundwork for the dark turn of the character.

But the George R. R. Martin books upon which the series is based upon unsurprisingly do a better job at depicting Daenerys' state of mind and her potential descent into madness.

One of the thornier aspects of Martin’s novels has to do with a very specific structure that puts each chapter inside the mind of a different character. This makes it hard for Martin to tell a story, because he needs to leap around from internal monologue to internal monologue. But it also means readers can better understand what motivates the heroes and villains of Westeros, Essos, and beyond. It’s why, for example, many book readers have an even stronger devotion to Jon Snow—they know what’s cooking inside his brain and behind that pout. And it’s why, too, book readers long ago noticed the many clues leading to Dany’s downfall.



The Main Consensus Is That This Sudden Transformation Of Daenerys Feels Unearned

Most grievances towards Dany's actions in "The Bells" is less about the showrunners turning Daenerys into a mad queen and more about how said transformation feels abrupt and unearned.

The problem with Dany going full Mad Queen isn't that she used to be a hero or that the show never foreshadowed it. There have been seeds, all the way back to Season 1 when she burned Mirri Maz Duur alive as vengeance for Khal Drogo's death. She has long been vain, ruthless and completely convinced of her own brilliance.

But the show spent far more time making Dany a hero, if a rather boring one. Making her Mad Queen Dany now is rushed, unearned and emotionless.

It’s one thing to be ruthless, as Daenerys has always been; it’s another to be truly cruel and evil. Daenerys’s actions in “The Bells” were the latter. She instigated a completely unnecessary mass killing, a vicious act that is entirely outside her established character. Maybe Dany, who has much of the same foreshadowing in George R.R. Martin’s books, was always destined to become the Mad Queen—it just doesn’t make sense for it to happen without the show demonstrating any internal conflict or nuance.



The Sexist Tropes Tied To Daenerys' Downfall Are Also Troubling

Lest we forget, the battle at King's Landing was also a battle between two queens and now with only one episode to go, the show known for subverting tropes seems poised to have Jon Snow, the show's male hero, become king.

The choice probably wouldn't be so bad if it didn't come at the cost of the depiction of Daenerys as a ruler:

Varys twice suggested that Jon would be a better ruler exactly because Jon did not want to rule. This is not an original idea: figures ranging from Moses to George Washington to Harry Potter have been exalted in stories because they came to power reluctantly. Those figures also tend to be male. And how do our myths and stories cast women eager for power? As evil queens. And that’s what Daenerys is now: A cliché.



And apart from the troubling implications of the mad, power-hungry woman trope, there's also another trope that's equally disturbing:

The way the episode is scripted, it’s being jilted by Jon Snow, of all things, that pushes her over the edge. (Not his “betrayal” in telling Sansa about his lineage; Dany tries to kiss him again even after that.) It’s Jon pulling away from the idea of making out with his aunt that hardens her beyond reach: “All right then. Let it be fear,” she decides, forgoing hope for love.

In the 11th hour, Game of Thrones turned Dany not just into a Mad Queen, but into a crazy ex-girlfriend—the laziest of sexist tropes. And one that could have been so easily avoided. There were all the reasons in the world for Dany to snap, from genetics to bad fortune to isolation and betrayals. For the love of God, why make the final straw about Jon Snow?

