FOLKS: WINTER HAS ARRIVED

Here Are Three New 'Game Of Thrones' Teasers, In Case You Can't Wait Until April 14

You ready for some ice and some fire? Well, the new teasers for the final season of "Game of Thrones" have plenty of both, as winter and a climactic battle comes to Winterfell.

The first teaser, "Together," teases preparations for the final war:

 

In "Survival," we get a more somber glance at our key players: 

 

And finally, there's "Aftermath," which features a desolate Winterfell strewn with tokens of our main characters, closing on a long shot of Jon Snow's sword, Longclaw.

 


The final season premieres on HBO on April 14 at 9 pm ET. 

