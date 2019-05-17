The Unlikely Alliance Between 'Game of Thrones' And My Dating Life

In the days before the final season of "Game of Thrones" premiered, I was struggling. I didn't want to watch the show, but I felt I had to.

The reason why I didn't want to watch "Game of Thrones" had less to do with the show, and more to do with my personal life. I had recently broken up with a boyfriend and during the time we were together, we'd discussed the show frequently and made plans to watch the HBO show together when it finally aired.

The reason why I felt I had to watch it, regardless of the memories it conjured up, was because nearly everyone who approached me on dating apps was talking about it.

"What do you think of 'Game of Thrones'?" was a common opener or a question that would crop up when the conversation was in danger of running dry. And as the season progressed, more specific questions were volleyed, some asking me my opinions on the latest episode and some looking for a person to commiserate with over the deteriorating quality of the series.

All of this was a bit surprising. I was well aware of the show's popularity and how it was one of the few remaining examples of a TV monoculture, but I didn't expect it to re-shape the experience of online dating for me.

Part of the reason why it feels like "Game of Thrones" has occupied a significant role in online dating recently is because apps like OKCupid have indeed made it so. In late March, OKCupid launched a "Game of Thrones" badge that would allow users to identify as fans of the show. According to the company, the fantasy show had already racked up nearly 2 million mentions in user profiles, and the addition of the new feature was predicted to increase conversations between users by 15%.

There hasn't been any data released by the company since then to corroborate whether or not user interactions have actually spiked since the launch of the profile badge feature. But while I personally don't think that the number of likes or conversations I've had on apps like OKCupid has changed drastically, the conversations I'm having have changed, for better or for worse.

In the past, conversations between me and other users would take more varied, if sometimes unsuccessful, forms. In the absence of having a readily-available topic of conversation, something that everyone was talking about, you had to be more creative or work harder to search for common ground. A lot of the conversations that I've had with other people would still revolve around pop culture since I'm a self-proclaimed pop culture geek and​ have identified myself as such in my dating app profiles, but the subjects of discussion were never limited to one big, monolithic show. "Game of Thrones," if it was mentioned at all, would rarely dominate the conversation.

But in the past few weeks, "Game of Thrones" (and, for a while, "Endgame") has appeared again and again in my messages. Strategy-wise, it made sense. Asking someone if they've seen "Game of Thrones" or "Endgame" is a fairly safe conversational bet. It's friendly, it's not overly personal or invasive, and there's a high probability that the other person has seen either one of these two or will do so in the near future. And in the case of "Thrones," the weekly episodic structure also helps facilitate dialogue over a longer, more sustained period of time, with each new episode creating fodder for discussion over the course of weeks.

Its anodyne quality is also one of the reasons why I think "Game of Thrones" has become a go-to source of conversation. As a topic, it is as benign and inoffensive as conversations about food: almost everyone consumes it and it's easy to have a passionate opinion about it without it causing any serious disagreements. And debates about who you think will eventually sit on the iron throne and which character is your favorite can be seen as a fun shorthand for a person's character, a variation of the horoscope or Myers–Briggs personality type category common in dating profiles.

But one of the downsides to "Game of Thrones" becoming a popular conversation starter is that the conversation around it loses its distinctiveness once everyone uses it as a crutch. There's only so much one can say about a show, even a sprawling, richly-textured one like "Game of Thrones," and after a while, the conversations inevitably begin to blur into one another. Rather than being engaging, discussions of the show started to feel bland and too predictable for me. After being asked by a third or fourth person about what I thought of the latest season and responding that I thought some of the smartest characters on the show, such as Tyrion and Varys, have suffered the most after the showrunners could no longer rely on the books as the source material, I was beginning to feel fatigue. I just wanted to talk about something else.

As the series comes to an end this Sunday, perhaps things will resume back to the way it was before, before the final season of the show provided an easy inroad in creating conversations between two complete strangers. Maybe there will be more lulls or more awkward fumblings as two people scramble to talk about anything that might keep the ball going. Maybe the conversation will coalesce around the next big pop culture phenomenon. Or maybe, God forbid, this time I'll just have to talk about myself, instead of a medieval fantasy show.