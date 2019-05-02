SEEMS ABOUT RIGHT

This Visualization Of The Average Color Of Each Frame From Sunday's 'Game Of Thrones' Is Very Funny

​"The Long Night," the third episode of the final season of "Game of Thrones" gave us the epic Battle of Winterfell. The episode has gotten mixed reviews — some viewers and critics loved it, others felt its treatment of [spoilers] left something to be desired. 

But everyone agreed on one thing: the episode was super dark! As the name suggests, the episode takes place entirely at night, and you feel it — viewers everywhere complained that much of the episodes action was difficult to see. 

And now, we have proof. Redditor u/Plottal created a visualization of the average color of each frame of the episode. Usually, visualizations like this show off a rich and unique color palette, and while the palette for "The Long Night" could be considered unique, it's certainly not rich: 

The average color of each frame of Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3. [OC] from r/dataisbeautiful
 

Hopefully HBO turns up the lights for the remaining episodes. 


[Via Reddit]

