The Sharp Drop Of 'Game Of Thrones' Episode Ratings This Season, Visualized

It's the last season of "Game of Thrones," but so far I think we can all agree that this season really hasn't been the show's greatest — that is, unless you're Emilia Clarke.

But just to really put into perspective how audience reception of the show has changed during the span of eight seasons, Reddit user dozzinale has created a graph that maps the Rotten Tomatoes ratings of each episode:

In general, the ​Rotten Tomatoes scores for the show have been positive across the first seven seasons, with a few notable exceptions. "The Bear and the Maiden Fair," episode 7 of season 3, for instance, was the first "Game of Thrones" episode to receive a below-80 rating because of its slow pacing. And the "Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken" episode of season 5 was widely polarizing because of its Sansa-Ramsay plot and its poorly choreographed fight scene of the show.



But season 8 now looks like it's likely to be the lowest-rated season in the show's history. "The Long Night," the third episode of the season, received a tepid 74 rating despite it being the longest and most arduous battle shoot of the show. And the latest episode, "The Last of the Starks" was a further disappointment for fans, partially due to its handling of its female characters and partially due to one very annoying goth pirate.

There are still two episodes to go until the show finally comes to an end, so it remains to be seen whether the show will redeem itself in the last two episodes. But seeing as the quality of the show has really deteriorated without George R. R. Martin's books to guide them in the last few seasons, I'm really not holding my breath.





[Via Reddit]