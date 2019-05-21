Now That It's Over, Our Experience Of 'Game Of Thrones' Will Start To Wither

It's true of any piece of culture, but especially so here: there's no going back to the "Game of Thrones" we knew.



Now that the show has ended, so will a lot of websites, forums and podcasts. That's an objective truth. It won't happen right away, in many cases. People will hang around to discuss the books, old and new (we believe in you, George). Some folks will eagerly await whatever the new show born of HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel idea battle royale turns out to be. Maybe there's a fan site specific to D.B. Weiss and David Benioff out there that'll chug along in anticipation of their addition to the "Star Wars" universe. Okay, probably not that last one.

Here at Digg Dot Com (First of its Name, Still Around, Linker of Articles, Protector of Good "Content") we've waded through the sea of "Game of Thrones" takes as it has swelled to biblical size. It's worth asking what'll happen to publications that have survived the brutal churn of media companies over the last decade thanks in large part to their "Game of Thrones" coverage, sure — hopefully "Westworld" or "Watchmen" or whatever the fuck grabs everyone's attention next does so quickly, so that those who've turned their fandom into something resembling a traditional job (or vice versa) stay afloat. Personally, my mind's been primarily on the folks for whom being a "Thrones" fan isn't, or at least wasn't originally, work. The people who've put themselves out there and come together to engage in something the internet was good for before anyone knew how to make money off of it: celebrating and complaining about TV shows.

Beyond some jokes and gripes on Twitter, I haven't left much of an internet footprint regarding "Game of Thrones," but I did do a podcast where my co-host and I talked about every episode of "Twin Peaks," old and new. When we went through the original two seasons from the '90s, we read through contemporaneous posts from the Usenet group alt.tv.twin-peaks. It was fascinating to see what people's reactions to episodes were, as they tangibly carried a sense of immediacy and possibility that was almost totally alien to our point of view with all the existing episodes available to us. Then, once the new season of "Twin Peaks" premiered on Showtime in 2017, our podcast was part of the vast stream of reactions and analysis that poured out in response to the show. Rare are the television shows that both inspire intense fandom and find a second life on-screen years later.

Of course, "Game of Thrones" communities online owe a large debt to fans of the books, the show's most ardent supporters before it became a global phenomenon. "Thrones" readers had already been compared to the ur-television fandom, Trekkies, in the pages of the New York Times long before Westeros sprang to life on HBO. If you want to wrap all discussion of the books dating back to the 1990s into consideration, then what we're looking at is a collection of communities and a shared discourse dating back over 20 years — one that has spanned several internet epochs — that has finally been given something in the way of closure.

Setting aside for a moment that there are entitled fans so disappointed in the way the last couple seasons of "Thrones" turned out that many thousands of them have signed a petition asking for its end to be remade, what matters is that Sunday night's finale is the point where many fans, happy or otherwise, will stop engaging with the series and its community altogether. Now that it's over and complete, there's no going back to the way it was. Absolutely every newcomer who starts the series now, either through the books or the TV show, will know that the narrative arc beginning with some Night's Watch rangers meeting their end north of the Wall has some version of a beginning, middle and end to be experienced. There's the community (or lack thereof) of "GoT"/"ASoIaF" pre-finale, and post-finale.

The internet may have helped negative aspects of fandom grow rampant, but it's also been instrumental to the development and legitimization of the very idea of fan communities. While we can bemoan the monoculture and whiny petitions (which were a thing before the internet), the internet has made it far easier to participate in fandom. You don't need to look further than this website to find guides that are tailored to helping newcomers understand formidable entertainment franchises; there are Wikipedia articles and whole splinter encyclopedias to help people wrap their heads around just about every series under the sun; there are podcasts, forums and comment sections for whatever entertainment you care about. We take this ease of access for granted, but it makes it way harder for assholes to be gatekeepers and allows folks with healthy relationships to the internet, as few and far between as they may be, engage in these discussions at whatever level of commitment they wish. You no longer have to be lucky enough to know folks who care about the same thing you do in order to have a communal experience of it. Even if it's easier to access a fan convention than it was a few decades ago, it's not as important to attend an actual event as it used to be.

Often, the material and cultural conditions that have let things like "Game of Thrones" become pop culture centerpieces are framed negatively — the nerds won. That, or we're told we're all nerds now so the label has lost its meaning. A really smart take will engage with the fact that this is all about consumption, and that it's not a great idea to cling to labels and identities founded purely on a transactional relationship to art and entertainment. Regardless of whether you think this state of things is good, bad or a mixed bag, it simply is culture, hence the debate in the first place, and I believe there's an inherent value in participatory culture that is widely accessible. In the moment, it takes on a life parallel to the work itself as people come together to experience it. Now, essentially, that parallel life is over.

Now, as culture creeps towards what, if anything, will fill the void left by the living presence of "Game of Thrones," the fate of all the community and conversation that surrounded it — all the reviews, recaps, takes, theories, fanfiction, memes and otherwise — is up in the air. The show was particularly well-suited to a communal experience: the ruthless politicking, supernatural prophesying and surprising deaths all made the show fun to discuss at its height. Only so much of that feeling can be preserved, still only a fraction of that portion will be preserved, and no matter how active the "Game of Thrones" community remains or how many newcomers join in now that the show's over, the mismatch between the experience of what "watching 'Game of Thrones'" was and how it will be seen after the fact is only going to grow. Thanks to the scale and variety of mediums it encompassed, there's simply no easy way of making these past eight years of celebrating and complaining about a television show online into something that's both digestible and that gives a sense of what it was really like not just to watch a television show, but to watch the development of everything that sprang from that show.

I would love to know what discussion of "Game of Thrones" looks like in twenty years' time. Will it be common to make the effort to get some historical context, to try to understand the experience that surrounded the show? Will people re-listen to contemporary podcasts, go in without spoilers and make a real effort at theorizing, look at old memes, read recaps before skipping ahead to the next episode? Or, confronted by a piece of entertainment that already has plenty of internal mythos, will people just acknowledge it was a "cultural phenomenon" and watch it, without caring much about how it earned that label in the first place?​