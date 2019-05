Clearly exhausted by the brutal filming for the Battle of Winterfell​, people on the "Game of Thrones" set needed some coffee. Understandable! Unfortunately, someone forgot that disposable coffee cups aren't a thing in Westeros:

Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains, and Drinker of Pumpkin Spice pic.twitter.com/BOPdolRhXz — Ira Madison III (@ira) May 6, 2019

If you missed it last night, we can't blame you: Tormund tends to capture your attention:

I cannot get over how the makers of #GameOfThrones put fans on blast for not having expensive enough TVs to fully appreciate their visually perfect show then this week there’s actually enough light to see the screen and their sloppy asses fully left a 2019 coffee cup in the shot. pic.twitter.com/gzUjhkn9xY — Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) May 6, 2019

Anyway, here's a good Starbucks burn:

The irony of the Unburnt drinking Starbucks — Dad (@fivefifths) May 6, 2019