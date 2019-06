In case you missed last Friday's French Open, tennis star Nicolas Mahut was defeated in the third round by Leonardo Mayer. Following the loss, Mahut sat court-side, holding back emotions, when his 7-year-old son Natanel, sensing his father's anguish, ran out to give him a hug. The crowd cheered the extraordinary moment as Mahut left hand-in-hand with Natanel.

You maybe already saw this.

Tennis player Mahut losing at Roland Garros in front of his family, breaks down in tears.

His kid runs on court to hug him.

His opponent Mayer getting emotional.



Father and son walk away hand in hand.



Losing, winning, living.pic.twitter.com/YOE3ohKVGJ — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) June 4, 2019