Fox News Will Never Run Out Of Love For This Facile Margaret Thatcher Quote

Do people watch Fox News for trenchant critiques of left-wing policies? Perhaps, but judging by this supercut it seems like the network prefers to recycle ancient soundbites. Freddie Campion decided to see how many times Fox aired Margaret Thatcher's quote about socialism and, well, settle in for what starts to seem like a cult ritual:

 

In case you need a small refresher on British history, Margaret Thatcher served as Prime Minister of England from 1979 to 1990. Another passed-around quote of Thatcher's, "there is no such thing as society," neatly embodies Thatcher's callous politics: she broke down trade unions, poverty and inequality shot up during her time in office and when she died in 2013 the global conservative elegies in her honor were balanced out by comparisons to dictators and partying in the streets of England.

Oh, and not that it needs saying: under socialism, there's not other people's money but the people's money. There's another quote, frequently misattributed to John Steinbeck, about temporarily embarrassed millionaires that one might tell the Thatcher-reciters to take a look at — only a lot of them are actual millionaires. Funny!


