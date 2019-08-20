The Average Faces Of The Executives For The Top 50 Companies In The US Are About What You'd Expect

​It's no secret that the boardrooms of America's largest companies are, by and large, white and male. As of this May, just 33 CEOs at Fortune 500 companies were women — and only one of those women was African American. While the number of female CEOs is at an all-time high, overall diversity efforts on executive teams have stalled in recent years.

So the results of Redditor textureflow's face mash of the executive leadership teams at the top 50 Fortune 500 companies shouldn't be all that surprising:

[Via Reddit]

