​You can find just about anything on the internet, and much of it is fake. But we really hope that this short clip of a foldable screen device — reportedly made by Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi (which got the bezel-less phone trend started back in 2016) — isn't fake:

Can't speak to the authenticity of this video or device, but it's allegedly made by Xiaomi, I'm told. Hot new phone, or gadget porn deepfake? pic.twitter.com/qwFogWiE2F — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 3, 2019

It will probably still be a bit before foldable devices are widespread, but it might be sooner than we think if this is legit.





[Via Gizmodo]