Put This Fireplace Anywhere You Want (As Long As It's Outside)

Next time you think, “This balcony/deck/patio/veranda would be sooo much better with a fireplace,” hold off on bringing in your local contractor and get this instead. Eva Solo is a Danish company, family owned for over a hundred years and in the business of making tableware, cookware and outdoor grills. Their FireGlobe fireplace is a thirty-pound, powder-coated aluminum and steel half-globe ready for an anywhere bonfire (just be sure to set it up on something non-flammable like concrete, not wood).

Ventilation at the bottom allows airflow so your contained city campfire stays lit, while the upright half-dome shape keeps the wind from putting out the flames. Use the handle on top to move the unit (unlit, obviously) to the best outdoor spot that requires a fireplace this summer and then invite people over to stare with you into the flames to contemplate our earthly existence. Or the Deadwood movie.





[Buy it]





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.​