A Father's Day Gift Guide For The Dad Who Loves The Outdoors

He’s happiest when the sky is his roof and the walls are made of trees. Here are eight gifts the dad in your life will happily use next time he goes camping, hiking or otherwise gets himself out into the wild.

Biolite makes impressive stuff for the outdoors. Best thing about their portable campfire is the lack of smoke. A rechargeable battery pack runs fans that circulate the air, efficiently burning particulate (aka smoke) before it gets in dad’s eyes. And yes, he can control it with his phone.

[Buy]

No more using his pocket knife to cut up burger accoutrements campside. The high carbon knife has a black laminated wood handle and nests within the birch wood case that unfolds to offer 14 by 9 inches of cutting board surface.

[Buy]

For the dad who’s about to rock (we couldn’t resist) comes this camping chair from Helinox. Weighing just over three pounds, the chair has a high back for supported reclining, optional rocking feet, and sets up easily with its shock-cord pole construction.

[Buy]



Versatile enough to take on an extended day hike or act as a travel bag, the Brize from Arc’teryx has a 32 liter capacity and multiple intelligent storage options — like water bottle pockets on the side, a quick access front pocket and internal organizational pockets. Ergonomic back panel and padded shoulder straps keep the whole thing comfortable wherever dad takes it.

[Buy]



Not a featherweight, room-for-one backpacking tent, this is an 80-pound basecamp palace. With 140 square feet of space and a 6 foot, 6 inch overhead clearance, dad can walk around like he owns the place. Made from watertight hydra shield canvas and aluminum poles, the Kodiak has windows, airflow vents and an awning.

[Buy]



This says, “Stay safe out there, pop.” The hollow body of VSSL’s military-grade, aluminum body LED flashlight contains a rather comprehensive first aid kit, packing everything from antiseptic, to ibuprofen to bandages.

[Buy]



Get him the last hand hatchet he’ll ever need. This solid, pound-and-a-half hunting axe is handmade in Sweden with a stainless steel blade developed by Sandvik for a corrosion resistant, razor sharp edge. The handle is made from birch and reindeer antler and the axe comes sheathed a leather holster.

[Buy]



Starting fires is such a dad skill. Give him the ability to start one up in a blustery rainstorm with this water-resistant canister that has three strike pads and comes filled with fifteen, 4 inch long windproof matches.

[Buy]





