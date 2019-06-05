These Eight Father's Day Gifts Cost Less Than $100 Each. But You Wouldn’t Know It By Looking At Them

Approximately 4% of dads are easy to shop for on Father’s Day so we made this list for the 96% who might be feeling a little lost navigating the gifts-for-dad landscape. They are cool, comfortable, classy or a combo of the three and there are zero ties on this list (though there is a pair of slippers).

This Bluetooth speaker is shaped like a water bottle and even comes with its own mountable cage so dad can attach it to his bike. It’s water-resistant, gives 30 hours of play on a charge, and has a handlebar mounted remote.

Here’s a gift that lives at the intersection of bourbon and science experiment. A replica of the oak barrels used to age bourbon, this mini barrel takes any mid-shelf bourbon and subjects it to one more round of aging — right on dad’s kitchen counter. Oak flavors develop over one to three months, evolving the taste of the whiskey, and unlike actual bourbon barrels, this one can be reused.

The pen has long held a place of honor in the Father’s Day gift arena, because who can’t use a pen? This anodized aluminum option distinguishes itself from a poncy fountain pen by having the ability to double as a self-defence weapon, should the need arise.

This sixteen-item bundle has everything the dad in your life could want, bathroom-wise. Shampoo, soap, shave cream? Yep, yep and yep. Toothpaste, lip balm, razor, pomade? Affirmative. It’s all high-quality, good-smelling stuff and there’s even a $15 dollar gift card for dad to use towards a DSC membership.

These aren’t the cut-rate slippers you see stacked in mountains at department stores each holiday season. The Danish-designed slippers are made from New Zealand and Gotland sheep’s wool in a Danish-run Romanian factory. They are comfortable as all get out, are naturally stink-free, and last for years.

If anyone deserves Filson’s rugged, made-in-USA quality, it’s a dad. This Tin Cloth Packer hat is water-resistant and gives full coverage from the sun. A sweatband and grommets keep the head cool and the classic outdoorsman style will look good on just about anyone.

Every dad across the country has something he needs to charge. This portable rapid charger bank from EcoFlow will let him charge his phone, tablet, laptop, or camera through the USB-C or USB Quick Charge 3.0 ports without being anywhere near an outlet.

If your dad taught you how to play chess, this gift is perfect. Instead of taking up space on a table, the made-in-Michigan chessboard hangs on the wall where it serves the dual functions of looking good and providing an ongoing game space. A marker indicates who’s got the next move so a game can go on for days or even weeks.​

