A Father's Day Gift Guide For The Dad Who Loves To Cook

The dad in your life prides himself on his kitchen know-how and the fruits of his labor are always spot-on in the flavor department. You’ll find no “Kiss the Cook” aprons here, instead, here are seven tools and gadgets that he wouldn’t think to buy for himself, but he’ll definitely use.

Completely different and far cooler (hotter?) than a standard grill, this South African-inspired Kudu Grill burns wood and has adjustable cooking platforms for dialed-in heat distribution. Made from a heavy gauge steel body with steel grates a cast iron skillets, the grill has the ability to grill, bake, sauté, smoke and fry.

Maybe dad already has his forever grill. A new set of tools will always be welcome. Made by ionic grill maker Weber, this three piece set comes with a stainless steel spatula, fork and tongs, all with soft-grip handles.

Knives don’t get much better than the Bunka Knife from SharpEdge. Hand-forged in the Yoshida Hamono smithery in Japan, the Bunka is a versatile and multi-purpose blade made from extra sharp ZDP-189 steel, laminated within a protective, softer stainless steel outer.

Save dad from the burden of foresight with this thawing board that takes a steak from frozen to grill-grill ready in about ten minutes. The highly conductive top layer works with an internal thermal liquid to pull cold away and replace it with heat — without a plug or battery anywhere in sight.

These four salts are made in New Mexico and will bring the unique flavor of the Southwest to eggs, burgers, or anything else dad deems worthy. The set includes fiery Chimayo and Fuego salts along with smoky Oaxacan and Woodfire salts, and comes in a gift-ready box.

It can bake a Neapolitan-style pizza in about a minute. It heats up to 932°F and will not only cook pizzas but fish, steaks and veggies too. Weighing just twenty pounds with near-instant setup, the best thing about this propane-powered oven is the dad in your life will probably make you pizza this summer.

Don’t force him to muck up a perfect pizza with a sub-par cutter. This easy-clean pizza wheel from OXO has a four inch blade so dad can cut a thick or thin crust pie like a pizza making pro.​

