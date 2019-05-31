SURPRISE

Family Pranked By Fake Twitter Account Surprises Diamondbacks' Broadcasters During Game

During Thursday's game in Colorado, Arizona Diamondbacks fan Michael Ravare tweeted to Steve Berthiaume, the play-by-play broadcast announcer for the Diamondbacks that he was in town and would love to get to tour the broadcast booth. The only problem was, Berthiaume doesn't have a Twitter.

A Berthiaume imposter told them to come right up and apparently security was fooled by the phony authorization because Ravare and his whole family soon was given access to the broadcast area. As seen in the video below (at 1:25), Berthiaume appears to be flummoxed by the family's presence, but was a good sport and gave them a warm welcome when the prank was revealed:

 

