It Sure Looks Like Facebook Employees Are Leaving Five-Star Reviews For The Facebook Portal On Amazon

It will forever remain a mystery why Facebook decided that 2018 — the year in which the public's trust in the company hit new lows thanks to a series of scandals — was the right year in which to launch Portal, Facebook's dedicated video chat device.

But release it they did, to poor reviews and bewildered reactions. But New York Times tech writer Kevin Roose noticed something extra odd while looking through the top reviews for the Portal on Amazon — some of them appear to come from current Facebook employees:

Speaking of coordinated inauthentic behavior, what are the odds that all these 5-star Facebook Portal reviewers on Amazon just happen to have the same names as Facebook employees? pic.twitter.com/bF7U8Fj5kN — Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) January 17, 2019

This could just be a series of coincidences, and it would be in Facebook's best interest if that is what's going here, since posting reviews for your employer's products is pretty explicitly against Amazon's rules.

We checked on the reviews shortly after Roose's tweet and found Oren Hafif and Tim Chappell's reviews there. Both are now gone; it's not clear whether Hafif and Chappell deleted them after Roose's tweet or if Amazon pulled them down as rule violations. Here's Chappell's review (where he claims to have "historically not been a big Facebook... user") at 12:30 pm ET, before it disappeared:





Portal landed with a thud, and there's been little news from Facebook about sales numbers, although if we go by the number of reviews on Amazon — 163 for the Portal, nearly 20,000 combined for the Echo Show's 1st and 2nd generations, things don't look great. And now they look even worse. We will update this post as the story develops.